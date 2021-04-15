Advertisement

Two Gunter volleyball standouts sign to play in college

By David Reed
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Gunter volleyball standouts Jacee Childers and Bethany Gilbreath each signed to play in college.

Childers has been a very successful setter for the Lady Tigers. She signed to play at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.

“We always talked about signing day, when we would all go to college and get to take that next step,” Childers said. “This is the dream come true. We always imagined it happening, but now it’s really here, so it’s really exciting.”

Gilbreath will be taking her talents to LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. Gilbreath has been a big hitter for Gunter and is looking forward to challenging herself with the college game.

“I’ve been trying to play college volleyball since the 6th grade,” Gilbreath said. “It means a lot to me being able to get this opportunity. Going to a Christian University out of all things is just awesome.”

