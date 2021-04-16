After 44 years Coach Wessinger is reunited with Sherman High School Football

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Coach Stan Wessinger was given the opportunity to come back to tour the new Sherman High School athletic facility on Thursday.

“Very quickly, thank you, thank you, thank you,” Stan Wessinger said.

Stan Wessinger was the Sherman High School Head football coach from 1971-1977.

Christina Oickle works at Brookdale Willows, an assisted living facility in Sherman, where Wessinger lives.

She says when she told him about the trip to tour the Bearcats new athletic facility, he cried.

“Well it’s a little different than the other one I was at, it’s a lot of different than the one I was at,” Stan Wessinger said.

His son Randy, played quarterback for his dad’s bearcat team to carry a perfect record in 76 for Sherman.

“It shows me that people just don’t forget, they remember tradition and history and the things that we did here and we passed on to the next generation and to now the third generation,” Randy Wessinger said.

Oickle got the idea from coffee with the Mayor, a monthly gathering where city officials give updates about the current state of affairs.

There, she met JD Martinez, the current Sherman football coach.

He wanted to show Stan how far football has come in the town.

So with the help of the Director of Communication for the district, Kimberly Simpson, they were able to get this done.

“They lay the groundwork for us and so we want to make sure that we honor our past and work now in the present and hopefully raise the bar for the future bearcats,” Martinez said.

Randy brought some of his teammates to join in the celebration along with current players.

“It’s just really special to know that he comes back and cares about what he built and the legacy he made and how he set the concrete for us to succeed,” Senior Quarterback Tate Bethel said.

At 88 years young, Wessinger is still a Bearcat, and still making those around him smile.

“But this thing right here is not, it’s alright, I’m lying like heck and you know it,” Stan Wessinger said.

