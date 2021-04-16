Advertisement

Arizona dog survives fall off 200-foot cliff

By David Caltabiano
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DEWEY, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) – Simba’s happy place is in the car on the way to a campsite.

On Good Friday, the goldendoodle and his human parents went to Oak Creek Canyon.

Ruth and Wesley Wallace got out of the car to enjoy the view of the vista. Simba was out running with joy.

“Simba came from Ruth, full blast right up to me and jumped, and then cleared the rock wall and cleared all the cliff,” the dog’s owner Wesley Wallace said with a chuckle.

It’s easy to laugh about now, but at the time, Ruth Wallace thought Simba was gone.

“There’s nothing that you can do at that moment, just nothing really, just pray,” she said.

A search mission was launched before nightfall and Simba was found about 200 feet below.

The family used a hammock to bring the dog to safety.

“When my husband called me to say that (Simba) was alive, I couldn’t believe it at first, but it was just really just a miracle,” said Ruth Wallace.

After surgery in Phoenix, the four-year-old pup is recovering from his injuries.

