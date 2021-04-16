Bryan county porch pirate victim shares story

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County man says he’s fallen victim to porch piracy. What he says was stolen.

Dustin Bowles says after months on a wait list, he was finally able to get his hands on a PlayStation 5 console, a much sought-after video game system since its release last November. It was delivered to his home while he was at work, but a neighbor told him that someone swiped it from his front porch less than an hour later.

“My neighbor said hey just wanted to make you aware I did see a gentleman come by, grab the package and walk off,” said Bowles.

Dustin Bowles has only lived in his Bryan County duplex for about 3 months. His PlayStation 5 console was confirmed to be delivered Wednesday around 1:30 in the afternoon.

“I got an email while I was at work unfortunately and so I messaged my step-brother who lived across the street ‘hey can you go retrieve the package for me?’ He said ‘it’s not there,’” said Bowles.

The delivery statement from FedEx said the package was placed on the left side of his door.

“FedEx looked into an investigation, it was delivered,” said Bowles.

His neighbor who saw a man take the package from his porch says it was taken within 45 minutes of its delivery, and that he has been seen around the complex before.

“My neighbor says he walks pretty frequently throughout the neighborhood. Usually when this person is walking, you know everybody’s at work, it’s around 2:00-3:00,” said Bowles.

The suspect was described as a heavyset male with curly hair and a beard. Bowles filed a report with police and was told they would check the area for someone matching the description.

He says his next purchase is a doorbell camera.

“I didn’t think I would ever need one because this is the first time that I’ve ever had anything stolen like that. But having a video doorbell seeing where your packages are, who’s coming up to your place, that would be very beneficial,” said Bowles.

Bowles says luckily he was able to get a refund for his stolen PS5. Now he’ll just have to go back on a wait list until a console becomes available. He hopes others in the community will learn from his experience.

