Grayson basketball players named All-Conference

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Three Grayson women’s basketball players, and four men’s basketball players received recognition for their season accomplishments.

Men’s:

Tyrone Williams - Conference player of the year, 1st team All-Conference, 1st team All-Region, All American Nominee

DJ Thomas - 1st team All-Conference, 1st team All-Region

Aaron Johnson Cash - 1st team All-Conference

Assem Luckey - 2nd team All-Conference

Scott Monarch - Co-Coach of the year.

Women’s:

Jane Asinde - Conference player of the year, 1st team All-Conference, 1st team All-Region

Sali Kourouma - Conference Newcomer of the year, 1st team All-Conference

Daiysha Brown - Honorable Mention All-Conference

