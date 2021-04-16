Grayson basketball players named All-Conference
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Three Grayson women’s basketball players, and four men’s basketball players received recognition for their season accomplishments.
Men’s:
Tyrone Williams - Conference player of the year, 1st team All-Conference, 1st team All-Region, All American Nominee
DJ Thomas - 1st team All-Conference, 1st team All-Region
Aaron Johnson Cash - 1st team All-Conference
Assem Luckey - 2nd team All-Conference
Scott Monarch - Co-Coach of the year.
Women’s:
Jane Asinde - Conference player of the year, 1st team All-Conference, 1st team All-Region
Sali Kourouma - Conference Newcomer of the year, 1st team All-Conference
Daiysha Brown - Honorable Mention All-Conference
