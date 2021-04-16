Advertisement

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office holds telecommunications award banquet

By Mike Rogers
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office held their 9-1-1 telecommunications awards banquet tonight to celebrate the people on the other line during calls for emergencies.

“You just have to try and not think about anything other than the call you’re on,” said Ashlin Caver, who won telecommunicator of the year through the Texoma Council of Governments. “Keep the person calm, always be the person on the end of the line that they’re going to want to hear. Try and keep their mind clear on everything around them.”

Caver took a call from Gordonsville where a person was lost in the woods hiking and could hear a domestic dispute going on in the area.

“I stayed on the line with them and helped the deputies locate them by pinging the phone and stayed on the phone until the deputies made it back safe,” Caver said.

Carver says in those situations she tries not to think about anything but the person on the other end of the call. She said it’s all about keeping them calm and alert about everything around them during the situation.

The silent hero award goes to a dispatcher working behind the scenes that goes “above and beyond all the time” not just one one particular call.

Supervisor of the year went to Lisa Witten, for showing up to cover shifts and helping on overwhelming call days in the dispatch office.

The life saving award goes to a dispatcher who may have saved a life, or stood out in the circumstances of a particular call.

Two dispatchers from the Sherman police department won the team award of merit for handling a call from Pebblebrook Lane last year where a man and child were both stabbed by a family member.

Last year’s banquet was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Elders
Suspect in fatal carjacking, shooting of Burleson police officer caught in Gainesville
Third man killed in Whitesboro car wreck remembered by his daughters
Third man killed in Whitesboro crash identified and remembered by family
Wednesday the North Texas Municipal Water District began pumping water into the new Bois d’Arc...
Impounding begins at new Fannin County lake
An officer was shot multiple times Wednesday during a traffic stop in Burleson, Texas, police...
1 arrested, 1 sought in connection to Texas officer shooting
Ckyelynn Cobb writes on a birthday balloon in August to have it found 10 months later 60 miles...
Message on balloon found 10 months later to grant a birthday wish

Latest News

Coach Stan Wessinger gets a tour of the new Sherman High School athletic facility
After 44 years Coach Wessinger is reunited with Sherman High School Football
Hundreds of community members from across Texoma gathered in Celina Thursday, to honor a fallen...
Community members gather to say goodbye to fallen Celina officer and his daughter
Thomas, born in Hugo, was honored today by the city with a musical tribute.
City honors Hugo native B.J. Thomas with tribute
After the many grass fires Love County Volunteer Firefighters worked last season, Marietta High...
Marietta students collect 1,577 cases of water for Love County fire depts