Grayson County Sheriff’s Office holds telecommunications award banquet

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office held their 9-1-1 telecommunications awards banquet tonight to celebrate the people on the other line during calls for emergencies.

“You just have to try and not think about anything other than the call you’re on,” said Ashlin Caver, who won telecommunicator of the year through the Texoma Council of Governments. “Keep the person calm, always be the person on the end of the line that they’re going to want to hear. Try and keep their mind clear on everything around them.”

Caver took a call from Gordonsville where a person was lost in the woods hiking and could hear a domestic dispute going on in the area.

“I stayed on the line with them and helped the deputies locate them by pinging the phone and stayed on the phone until the deputies made it back safe,” Caver said.

Carver says in those situations she tries not to think about anything but the person on the other end of the call. She said it’s all about keeping them calm and alert about everything around them during the situation.

The silent hero award goes to a dispatcher working behind the scenes that goes “above and beyond all the time” not just one one particular call.

Supervisor of the year went to Lisa Witten, for showing up to cover shifts and helping on overwhelming call days in the dispatch office.

The life saving award goes to a dispatcher who may have saved a life, or stood out in the circumstances of a particular call.

Two dispatchers from the Sherman police department won the team award of merit for handling a call from Pebblebrook Lane last year where a man and child were both stabbed by a family member.

Last year’s banquet was cancelled because of the pandemic.

