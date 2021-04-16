Advertisement

Grayson’s Cash signs with Texas A&M

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson basketball star Aaron Cash singed his letter of intent to play basketball at Texas A&M next season. Cash scored 337 points this year, while shooting 45% from behind the 3 point line.

Cash will be playing for Van Alsytne native Buzz Williams down in college station, and says this is what it’s all about.

“Coach Monarch had a line for me, and I used that as a stepping stone to get where I’m at now. I felt that Texas A&M was more of a real structure for me, I’m glad to call it home.”

