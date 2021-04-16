Advertisement

‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Peaky Blinders’ actress Helen McCrory dies of cancer at 52

Actress Helen McCrory poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award...
Actress Helen McCrory poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award in London, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.(Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(AP) - British actress Helen McCrory, who starred in the television show “Peaky Blinders” and the “Harry Potter” movies, has died, her husband said Friday. She was 52 and had been suffering from cancer.

Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, said McCrory died “peacefully at home” after a “heroic battle with cancer.”

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly,” Lewis wrote on Twitter. “God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

McCrory played the matriarch of a crime family on “Peaky Blinders” and the scheming Narcissa Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies.

