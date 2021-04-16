New Ardmore Chief of Police begins role Saturday

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Friday was the last day on the job for Ardmore Police Chief Ken Grace, who served for seven years. Assistant Chief Kevin Norris steps into the role Saturday. He said he’s been working towards this role for the past few years, and plans to continue with the changes Chief Ken Grace was making.

“We’re getting better with social media, we’re getting better with technology,” Norris said. “Our policies are completely revamped.”

Norris said APD will keep working on de escalation training

“Our less than lethal alternatives, we’ve enhanced that, and we’ve provided more to the officers,” Norris said. “And we’re working more hand in hand with Lighthouse, the mental health services of Southern Oklahoma.”

He said wants to grow relationships with the community, starting with a program called APD Cares

“It’s basically us in the community showing them that we care about them and we’re not here just to take people to jail,” Norris said. “And there’s so much that our officers do that have nothing to do with law enforcement that people don’t know about.”

Things like playing basketball, riding bikes, and buying meals for people.

“It’s in their heart that they want to serve the community,” Norris said.

One change Ardmoreites will notice soon, is the absence of scanner chatter. The Ardmore scanners will be going digital

“We were a little behind the times with the analog radio,” Norris said.

Norris said the change isn’t to obscure what they’re doing, but to keep the community safe.

“There were areas in Ardmore where we considered dead zones where an officer could get on his hand held radio and he could talk to dispatch but we would not be able to hear them,” Norris said. “Which is a huge safety issue.”

Norris said the department will use the Tip411 app and their social media pages to keep Ardmore informed.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.