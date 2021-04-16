Advertisement

New Ardmore Chief of Police begins role Saturday

Ardmore police
Ardmore police(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Friday was the last day on the job for Ardmore Police Chief Ken Grace, who served for seven years. Assistant Chief Kevin Norris steps into the role Saturday. He said he’s been working towards this role for the past few years, and plans to continue with the changes Chief Ken Grace was making.

“We’re getting better with social media, we’re getting better with technology,” Norris said. “Our policies are completely revamped.”

Norris said APD will keep working on de escalation training

“Our less than lethal alternatives, we’ve enhanced that, and we’ve provided more to the officers,” Norris said. “And we’re working more hand in hand with Lighthouse, the mental health services of Southern Oklahoma.”

He said wants to grow relationships with the community, starting with a program called APD Cares

“It’s basically us in the community showing them that we care about them and we’re not here just to take people to jail,” Norris said. “And there’s so much that our officers do that have nothing to do with law enforcement that people don’t know about.”

Things like playing basketball, riding bikes, and buying meals for people.

“It’s in their heart that they want to serve the community,” Norris said.

One change Ardmoreites will notice soon, is the absence of scanner chatter. The Ardmore scanners will be going digital

“We were a little behind the times with the analog radio,” Norris said.

Norris said the change isn’t to obscure what they’re doing, but to keep the community safe.

“There were areas in Ardmore where we considered dead zones where an officer could get on his hand held radio and he could talk to dispatch but we would not be able to hear them,” Norris said. “Which is a huge safety issue.”

Norris said the department will use the Tip411 app and their social media pages to keep Ardmore informed.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third man killed in Whitesboro car wreck remembered by his daughters
Third man killed in Whitesboro crash identified and remembered by family
Wednesday the North Texas Municipal Water District began pumping water into the new Bois d’Arc...
Impounding begins at new Fannin County lake
Thomas, born in Hugo, was honored today by the city with a musical tribute.
City honors Hugo native B.J. Thomas with tribute
Jerry Elders
Suspect in fatal carjacking, shooting of Burleson police officer caught in Gainesville
Hundreds of community members from across Texoma gathered in Celina Thursday, to honor a fallen...
Community members gather to say goodbye to fallen Celina officer and his daughter

Latest News

He says his next purchase is a doorbell camera.
Bryan county porch pirate victim shares story
Teachers and students across Sherman ISD were surprised with an event involving music,...
Sherman Education Foundation awards more than $67,000 to district schools
Shaun M. Bosse
Oklahoma court stays ruling, killer remains in state custody
Oklahoma House District 19 Rep. Justin Humphrey (R-Lane) represents Atoka, Bryan, Choctaw, and...
GOP Oklahoma lawmaker criticized for transgender comments