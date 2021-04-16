Advertisement

Oklahoma court stays ruling, killer remains in state custody

Shaun M. Bosse
Shaun M. Bosse(Okla. Dept. of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has stayed its ruling that overturns a man’s conviction and death sentence while the state asks the U.S. Supreme Court to rule it has concurrent jurisdiction in the case.

The state court on Thursday agreed to a 45-day stay that keeps Shaun Bosse in state, rather than federal, custody.

Attorney General Mike Hunter argues that the state has jurisdiction in the murder case because Bosse is not Native American.

Bosse was convicted and sentenced to death for killing a woman and her two young children, who were Native American, on land within the Chickasaw Nation’s historic reservation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third man killed in Whitesboro car wreck remembered by his daughters
Third man killed in Whitesboro crash identified and remembered by family
Wednesday the North Texas Municipal Water District began pumping water into the new Bois d’Arc...
Impounding begins at new Fannin County lake
Thomas, born in Hugo, was honored today by the city with a musical tribute.
City honors Hugo native B.J. Thomas with tribute
Jerry Elders
Suspect in fatal carjacking, shooting of Burleson police officer caught in Gainesville
Hundreds of community members from across Texoma gathered in Celina Thursday, to honor a fallen...
Community members gather to say goodbye to fallen Celina officer and his daughter

Latest News

Oklahoma House District 19 Rep. Justin Humphrey (R-Lane) represents Atoka, Bryan, Choctaw, and...
GOP Oklahoma lawmaker criticized for transgender comments
Texas House OKs dropping permit to carry handgun in public
FILE - This Nov. 5, 2020 file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Oklahoma court stays ruling, killer remains in state custody
The Grayson County Sheriff's Office held their 9-1-1 telecommunications awards banquet.
Grayson County Sheriff’s Office holds telecommunications award banquet