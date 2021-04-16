Oklahoma court stays ruling, killer remains in state custody

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has stayed its ruling that overturns a man’s conviction and death sentence while the state asks the U.S. Supreme Court to rule it has concurrent jurisdiction in the case.

The state court on Thursday agreed to a 45-day stay that keeps Shaun Bosse in state, rather than federal, custody.

Attorney General Mike Hunter argues that the state has jurisdiction in the murder case because Bosse is not Native American.

Bosse was convicted and sentenced to death for killing a woman and her two young children, who were Native American, on land within the Chickasaw Nation’s historic reservation.

