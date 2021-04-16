Advertisement

Oklahoma court stays ruling, killer remains in state custody

FILE - This Nov. 5, 2020 file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
FILE - This Nov. 5, 2020 file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has stayed its ruling that overturns a man’s conviction and death sentence while the state asks the U.S. Supreme Court to rule it has concurrent jurisdiction in the case.

The state court on Thursday agreed to a 45-day stay that keeps Shaun Bosse in state, rather than federal, custody.

Attorney General Mike Hunter argues that the state has jurisdiction in the murder case because Bosse is not Native American.

Bosse was convicted and sentenced to death for killing a woman and her two young children, who were Native American, on land within the Chickasaw Nation’s historic reservation.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

