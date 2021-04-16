Sherman Education Foundation awards more than $67,000 to district schools

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Friday got a little more fun for teachers and students across Sherman ISD with surprise events involving music, cheerleaders and thousands of dollars in grant money.

They receive this money annually, but this year, the Sherman Education Foundation (SEF) did something special.

The Sherman High School Drumline, cheerleaders, Billy Bob the Bearcat and lots of excited Crutchfield Elementary students filled the gym Friday morning for what they called the First Annual SEF Grant Fest.

“We’ve worked hard to raise this money all year long and so it’s so exciting to feel the energy of the students and the kids,” said SEF Board Member Jennifer Shelby.

For the past 20 years, with help from sponsors, they’ve been raising money to give back to SISD schools in grants.

Teachers write letters for what they’d want to do and SEF announces the grants at the annual event.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, they thought outside the box.

“So we decided to bring it to the schools and announce what projects we will be funding for them next year,” Shelby said.

In the last 20 years, they’ve given over $164,000 total to just Crutchfield Elementary.

This year, SEF gave out more than $67,000 district wide for 55 “enrichment projects” to make learning fun.

“We’re funding kiln for ceramics at the older high school. We have some things for band, a band intonation lab,” Shelby said.

Plus, fourth graders will get to take a field trip to the Dallas Museum of Art and the Meyerson Symphony, a project Crutchfield Elementary Music Teacher Junar Ortega is especially excited about.

“Getting the kids out of the building and into the world to experience a concert or to go to an art museum. You know, that’s something they don’t do often,” Ortega said. “To just have them be there and to be standing in front of a painting or to be in an orchestra hall and listening to a group of instruments performing music. You can’t replicate that here, they have to be there.”

