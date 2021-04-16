SOSU announced Hall of Fame class

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Southeastern announced the six newest members of the Southeastern Athletics Hall of Fame. The 2021 induction class includes Destiny Brown, Lavon Hicks, Jay Lysaught, Jeff Moser, Jonathan Polson, and Pete Spratt.

This marks the 21st class to earn entry into the Hall of Fame and matches the 2018 class as the largest classes ever inducted with six members apiece.

This class also brings the Hall’s membership to 88 of the most prominent players, coaches, and contributors in Southeastern’s more than 110 years of competition.

Brown, a native of Stillwater, Okla., is one of three two-sport standouts in the 2021 class after making her mark in both volleyball and basketball from 2007 through 2010.She was an All-South Central region selection in basketball, earning all-Lone Star Conference-North Division honors three times and LSC-N Newcomer of the Year in 2008. She also added two academic All-LSC-N selections and is second on Southeastern’s all-time rebounds list and eighth in career scoring.On the volleyball court she was a two-time All-Lone Star Conference and academic Lone Star Conference selection and ranks fifth all-time in career kills.

Hicks, a native of Marietta, Okla., was another two-sport star, participating in football and track for the Savages from 1971 through 1973.He is a two time All-Oklahoma Intercollegiate Conference selection at running back where he became the school’s first 1,000-yard rusher in 1971, a mark that still ranks as the 10th best single season rushing mark in Southeastern history.Hicks would go on to coach at the high school level, eventually leading his hometown Marietta HS to a state championship.

Lysaught, a native of Oklahoma City, Okla., was a standout on the tennis court from 1965 through 1968 during Southeastern’s tennis heyday under Hall of Fame coach Clarence Dyer.He was a two-time All-American selection on the court, and twice earned conference doubles championships, once with Hall of Famer Curtis Richmond and a second with Hall of Famer James Wadley, and also added a singles conference title as well.Sadly, Lysaught passed away in 1975 and will be inducted posthumously.

Moser, a native of Ardmore, Okla., was Southeastern football’s signal caller from 1993-1996, helping the Savages to an OIC Championship and an appearance in the Aztec Bowl.He earned All-America honors in 1996 and was a three-time All-OIC selection, earning OIC Player of the Year recognition that same season. He would also take home Southeastern’s Male Athlete of the year award.Moser still ranks as Southeastern’s All-Time career leader in passing yards with 7,969 yards, including the fifth-best single season total when he posted 2,814 yards in 1995. He also still maintains the top career marks for passing attempts and completions.

Polson, a native of Durant, Okla., patrolled the gridiron from 1990-95 and over that time helped SE to a conference championship and an Aztec Bowl appearance as well.He was a presence on the field and in the classroom, taking home All-America honors on the defensive side of the ball in 1993 and 1994, and also added Academic All-American recognition in 1992 and 1993. He would add a pair of All-OIC awards and NAIA All-District recognition while also taking home Southeastern’s Male Athlete of the Year award and its Scholar Athlete award.

Spratt, a native Sherman, Texas, was a two-sport standout for Southeastern, writing his name in the record books for both football and track and field between 1991 and 1995.On the football field, he was an All-America selection in 1995 and twice took home All-OIC honors at wide receiver while helping the Savages to a 1994 OIC Championship and a berth in the Aztec Bowl. He would set Southeastern’s all-time career receiving mark in 1995 and his 2,336 yards still ranks as the fourth-best mark in school history. His 1,009 yards in 1995 ranks as the fourth-best single seasonOn the track he was just as dominant, earning six OIC Individual event conference championships while qualifying three times for the NAIA National Meet, twice in the long jump (1995 & 1996) and once as part of the 4x100 meter relay team (1996). He would set school record in the long jump and triple jump, and was a member of the school record setting 4x100 meter and 4x400 meter relay.

In lieu of a banquet at this time, Southeastern will be recognizing these inductees through features and interviews throughout the summer and have plans to bring them to campus during events during the fall of 2021 to be recognized in person. Southeastern’s Athletics Hall of Fame was the vision of former Athletic Director and legendary baseball coach Dr. Don Parham. Parham and an 18-member voting committee inducted the charter class of four in 1977 and its members continue the championship traditions established by this prominent group of legendary athletes.

