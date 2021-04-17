Mercy Hospital welcomes return of volunteers

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma is welcoming the return of its volunteer staff for the first time in over a year.

The COVID-19 Pandemic halted nearly 3,000 volunteers from entering into its hospitals.

But Ardmore Mercy Guest Services director Charles Spencer said they’re ready to open its doors to welcome old and new volunteers.

“There’s a level of satisfaction that comes with helping one another, and seeing those coming in with pain and suffering and being a part of that to see them recover and go with happiness,” said Spencer.

Spencer said Mercy Hospital volunteers range from greeters to assistants assistants vaccination clinics.

Spencer said anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can start by visiting a Mercy Hospital or by applying online.

