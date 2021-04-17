Advertisement

Southern Oklahoma nonprofit’s chili cook off raises money for first responder PTSD training

A Southern Oklahoma nonprofit, the Seven Sins Motorcycle Club, the Arbuckle chapter raised...
A Southern Oklahoma nonprofit, the Seven Sins Motorcycle Club, the Arbuckle chapter raised money in a chili cook off for Carter County first responders.(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Southern Oklahoma nonprofit, the Seven Sins Motorcycle Club, the Arbuckle chapter raised money in a chili cook off for Carter County first responders.

President Robert Hoogerhyde said the event is titled Bikers vs. Badges, a friendly competition between his club and Ardmore police and fire departments.

Hoogerhyde said everything took place at the Ardmore Farmers Market on E Broadway street. It cost $10 dollars to get in and Hoogerhyde said $1,500 was raised for a special training called, “Tactical PTSD: The Silent Sniper,” which focuses on PTSD and mental health training for local first responders throughout the U.S.

“It will hopefully prevent anything negative from happening to them and giving a support system so they can continue on,” said Hoogerhyde.

Hoogerhyde said the Ardmore Fire Department won the chili cook off.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas, born in Hugo, was honored today by the city with a musical tribute.
City honors Hugo native B.J. Thomas with tribute
Oklahoma House District 19 Rep. Justin Humphrey (R-Lane) represents Atoka, Bryan, Choctaw, and...
GOP Oklahoma lawmaker criticized for transgender comments
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
A mom gives birth to so called "super twins." The babies were conceived three weeks apart.
Woman gets pregnant while already pregnant
Texas House OKs dropping permit to carry handgun in public

Latest News

Texoma hosts annual Earth Day event
Texoma hosts annual Earth Day event
Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, center,...
American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station
Students can transfer anywhere in the state to a new school district due to SB 783
Oklahoma bill would allow open transfer for students throughout state
Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma is welcoming the return of its volunteer staff for the first time in...
Mercy Hospital welcomes return of volunteers