Southern Oklahoma nonprofit’s chili cook off raises money for first responder PTSD training

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Southern Oklahoma nonprofit, the Seven Sins Motorcycle Club, the Arbuckle chapter raised money in a chili cook off for Carter County first responders.

President Robert Hoogerhyde said the event is titled Bikers vs. Badges, a friendly competition between his club and Ardmore police and fire departments.

Hoogerhyde said everything took place at the Ardmore Farmers Market on E Broadway street. It cost $10 dollars to get in and Hoogerhyde said $1,500 was raised for a special training called, “Tactical PTSD: The Silent Sniper,” which focuses on PTSD and mental health training for local first responders throughout the U.S.

“It will hopefully prevent anything negative from happening to them and giving a support system so they can continue on,” said Hoogerhyde.

Hoogerhyde said the Ardmore Fire Department won the chili cook off.

