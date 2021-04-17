Texoma hosts annual Earth Day event

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The 2021 Texoma Earth Day was celebrated Saturday morning at the Sherman Municipal building.

Different types of recycling vendors were there to help the community get rid of unwanted items to help clear up some space.

The event started at 9:00 Saturday morning and Amy Hoffman-Shehan, an organizer for the Texoma Earth Day festival said that bins were already reaching capacity at the start of the event.

One Texoma resident was already on stop number two by 11:00am Saturday morning as she was helping her mom clear up her house with paperwork she had all the way from 1998.

“I’ll tell you what, we’ve been busy but it’s been all good she’s clear with the lot of things she’s been surrounding her unnecessarily so I appreciate all of this,” Recycling participant Caoline Edmonson said.

Items that were accepted at the event were: electronic waste, appliances, glass, paper, plastic, and latex paint, just to name a few.

