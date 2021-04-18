A+ Athlete: Zac Carroll, Ada

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Zac Carroll of Ada High School. Zac takes pride in representing Ada on the field. He’s a 3-year starter for the football team, where he played a number of positions on both sides of the ball, and was named all district as a senior.

On the baseball field, Zac has played on the varsity squad all four years, and has a career batting average of over .400. Once he sets a goal, he makes sure he accomplishes it.

“It’s a get knocked down, get back up kind of thing,” said A+ Athlete Zac Carroll. “Every day, you have to come ready to work, and that reflects into the real world.”

“It’s nice to see a young man that’s always got a smile on his face, whether he fails or succeeds,” said Ada baseball coach Shane Coker. “In this sport, you have to be able to fail, and move forward. It’s the only sport around where you can fail 7 out of 10 times, and still make the hall of fame.”

In the classroom, Zac is just as consistent. He takes A.P. and concurrent classes, and he’s in the top 25% of his class. After high school, he will play college baseball at Cowley College, but says his education will take him even farther.

“I won’t have athletics forever. Obvioulsy, baseball comes to an end at some point,” said Carroll. “I’ll have a career to fall back on whenever that ends.”

“He’s just a great student. He’s loyal. He’s loyal to his teachers,” said Ada Leadership teacher Ron Anderson. “He’s a very good student with his peers. In a leadership class, you have to be active. You have to be a leader. He doesn’t hesitate when asked to do things around the community.”

In his free time, Zac volunteers with United Way, and Mentors future Ada Cougars.

