Chili cook off benefits Child Protective Services organization

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Child Welfare Board held their 4th annual Chili cook off this afternoon at 903 Brewers to help benefit and raise money for kids in the foster care system.

“It’s for the kids so we really enjoy doing it, large turn out, we got Greg Diamond playing live, love it, everything about it,” Chili Cook Off Participant Shane Brem said.

The Grayson County Child Welfare Board helps raises money to help assist the local CPS with financial requests that the state does not provide.

“It’s a great fundraiser and people like to come out here this is a very family friendly place and they have been so supportive and so that’s how we have kinda started doing it,” President of the board Mark Teague said.

Teague said although there was a financial goal for this event, it wasn’t the main goal this time, Teague wants to bring awareness for families to foster the kids.

“But the need is there because a lot of our kids are having that are taken out of their parents custody or having to go to go different counties as far as ways as Corpus Christie so that just makes it difficult for the kids and the workers,” Teague said.

Winner of the chili cook off two years ago, Shane Brem, said that although the competition and winning is fun, the cause behind the cook off is the main reason they participate.

“We are very blessed with everything that we have going on so for a chance for us to give back we really enjoy it and this is a great opportunity to do that,” Brem said.

Teague says there are 151 children in the Grayson County foster care system.

“The people in this county always been so supportive, I myself was adoptive out of the system so it’s very special to me but to see the people come out and to really support kids that need it is very encouraging and it’s a good reflection of the community,” Teague said.

If you would like to become a foster parent you can contact child protective services to take part in the foster adopt program.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.