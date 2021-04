DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) - After leading the Dodd City Lady Hornets to their first state championship in school history, Alex Stephenson has been named the Texas Girls Coaches Association 1A-4A coach of the year.

Stephenson and the Lady Hornets went a perfect 32-0 this year, capping it off with a 30-21 win over Nazareth.

