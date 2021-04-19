Advertisement

Federal murder complaint filed in deaths of 4 Durant teens in drunk driving crash

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A federal murder complaint has been filed against the man accused of killing four Durant high school teenagers in a crash where he was driving drunk last year.

Bradley Pittman faces four counts of second-degree murder in state court from the drunk driving crash that killed Kaleb Foster, Jack Sarver, Fernando Flores and Hunter Ford.

Pittman’s attorney’s are trying to use the McGirt Supreme Court ruling to have the state drop the murder charges against him because he is a native Choctaw.

Pittman’s plea to move his case to federal court was taken under advisement by a Bryan County judge Monday afternoon.

On April 1, Pittman was charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide by the Choctaw Nation Tribal Court. Then on Thursday, a second degree murder in Indian Country complaint was filed against him in the federal courts.

The motion to dismiss the state’s case against Pittman and move it to federal court was filed in October, so if charges are eventually dismissed in state court, Pittman now faces charges in both tribal and federal court.

Pittman remains in the Bryan County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A billion-dollar development could break ground in Sherman in the next couple months.
Billion-dollar development could break ground in Sherman in the next couple months
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged with sexually abusing former student.
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged after admitting to sexual relationship with former student
Members of the Mid-Michigan community and people from across the country making their voices...
National outrage over haircut incident at Mid-Michigan school
Inmate and trustee, Johnny Lee Hamilton III, escaped from the Atoka County Jail Sunday night.
Atoka County inmate escapes incarceration

Latest News

Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged with sexually abusing former student.
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged after admitting to sexual relationship with former student
According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, digital consent is a way to refer to...
Local advocacy centers, law enforcement reminding of importance of digital consent
Oklahoma House passes Senate Bill 2 that would ban transgender women from playing in women...
Oklahoma House passes transgender ban bill for women’s sports
Tuesday was a hard day for the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, because eight years ago on...
Fallen Deputy Chad Key remembered, 8 years later
General Eisenhower was welcomed with a parade and a city-wide barbecue in 1946.
Eisenhower Birthplace Site celebrates 75th anniversary