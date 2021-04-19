Federal murder complaint filed in deaths of 4 Durant teens in drunk driving crash

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A federal murder complaint has been filed against the man accused of killing four Durant high school teenagers in a crash where he was driving drunk last year.

Bradley Pittman faces four counts of second-degree murder in state court from the drunk driving crash that killed Kaleb Foster, Jack Sarver, Fernando Flores and Hunter Ford.

Pittman’s attorney’s are trying to use the McGirt Supreme Court ruling to have the state drop the murder charges against him because he is a native Choctaw.

Pittman’s plea to move his case to federal court was taken under advisement by a Bryan County judge Monday afternoon.

On April 1, Pittman was charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide by the Choctaw Nation Tribal Court. Then on Thursday, a second degree murder in Indian Country complaint was filed against him in the federal courts.

The motion to dismiss the state’s case against Pittman and move it to federal court was filed in October, so if charges are eventually dismissed in state court, Pittman now faces charges in both tribal and federal court.

Pittman remains in the Bryan County Jail.

