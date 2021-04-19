Durant council sworn into office Monday

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Monday afternoon Durant swore in its re-elected mayor along with a fresh face to city council. Their reactions to the election results and their future plans for the city.

Durant mayor Oden Grube and newly elected councilman Humphrey Miller were sworn in Monday afternoon.

“I just felt blessed and humbled by the outpouring of the votes and everything and the support that I got,” said Miller.

Miller was elected ward 1 councilmember over incumbent Jerry Tomlinson. He says he had a lot of community support and wasn’t surprised with his win.

“I’m just excited, ready to support the people of Durant, the citizens, work with this council. Maybe we can get some more things done, exciting things, better things for Durant. That’s who got me here so that’s who I need to represent,” said Miller.

Mayor Grube says she is excited for Miller to join council.

“He’s my son’s age so I think it’s wonderful. My only problem will be, I told him that I’ll try not to act like a mom to him,” said Grube.

Grube was re-elected mayor without an opponent.

“I was basically stunned. I didn’t expect, I expected to have at least a couple of them, but I didn’t fortunately,” said Grube.

She ran for mayor again to continue ongoing projects.

“Paving our streets and updating our water plant, updating our sewage plant and some of the things that have been needing done for a long, long time,” said Grube.

Both hope to tackle increasing growth in Durant with updates to infrastructure, now with ideas from a younger perspective.

“I’m kind of a green one here so it’s just kind of take it as it goes and hope I can do my best job here,” said Miller.

“I think that’s what makes things go better,” said Grube.

They look forward to continuing ongoing projects and addressing new ones for the people of Durant.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.