Early voting begins for Texas city and school elections

🔜 Early voting for 2021 City and School elections begins MONDAY, April 19th! Sample ballots are available on our website main page www.bit.ly/votegrayson Posted by Grayson County Election Administration on Saturday, April 17, 2021

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Early voting has begun for the May 1st city and school elections in Texas.

In Grayson County early voting runs from April 19th to April 23rd from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on April 26 and April 27 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Election day is May 1st.

Early voting and election day voting centers can be found at the following locations:

Bells City & ISD Election: Bells City Hall 203 S. Broadway, Bells

Howe ISD Election: Howe Community Center 700 W. Haning, Howe

Tioga ISD Election: Fire Department Meeting Rm 601 Main, Tioga

Tom Bean City Election: Tom Bean City Hall 201 S. Britton, Tom Bean

Whitesboro City Election: Whitesboro City Hall 111 W Main, Whitesboro

Whitewright City Election: Whitewright City Hall 206 W. Grand, Whitewright

Collinsville City Election: Collinsville Community Center 117 N. Main, Collinsville

Pilot Point ISD Election: Pilot Point Senior Center 310 S. Washington, Pilot Point

Pottsboro ISD Election: Pottsboro ISD Administration 105 Cardinal Ln, Pottsboro

S&S ISD Election: Sadler Baptist Church 419 S Main, Sadler, Southmayd City Hall 4525 Elementary Dr, Southmayd

Van Alstyne City & ISD Election: Grayson College South Campus Room #SB113 1455 Van Alstyne Pkwy, Van Alstyne

Denison City Election:

EARLY VOTING: Grayson County Sub-courthouse 101 W Woodard, Denison

ELECTION DAY: Grayson County Sub-courthouse 101 W Woodard, Denison

Parkside Baptist Church 301 N Lillis Ln, Denison

Sherman ISD Election:

EARLY VOTING: Election Administration 115 W Houston, Sherman

ELECTION DAY: Election Administration 115 W Houston, Sherman

Sherman High School Foyer 2907 W Travis, Sherman

If you have any questions, please contact the Grayson County Election Administration by visiting their website at www.bit.ly/votegrayson or by calling them at 903-893-8683.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.