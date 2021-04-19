Early voting begins for Texas city and school elections
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Early voting has begun for the May 1st city and school elections in Texas.
In Grayson County early voting runs from April 19th to April 23rd from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on April 26 and April 27 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Election day is May 1st.
Early voting and election day voting centers can be found at the following locations:
Bells City & ISD Election: Bells City Hall 203 S. Broadway, Bells
Howe ISD Election: Howe Community Center 700 W. Haning, Howe
Tioga ISD Election: Fire Department Meeting Rm 601 Main, Tioga
Tom Bean City Election: Tom Bean City Hall 201 S. Britton, Tom Bean
Whitesboro City Election: Whitesboro City Hall 111 W Main, Whitesboro
Whitewright City Election: Whitewright City Hall 206 W. Grand, Whitewright
Collinsville City Election: Collinsville Community Center 117 N. Main, Collinsville
Pilot Point ISD Election: Pilot Point Senior Center 310 S. Washington, Pilot Point
Pottsboro ISD Election: Pottsboro ISD Administration 105 Cardinal Ln, Pottsboro
S&S ISD Election: Sadler Baptist Church 419 S Main, Sadler, Southmayd City Hall 4525 Elementary Dr, Southmayd
Van Alstyne City & ISD Election: Grayson College South Campus Room #SB113 1455 Van Alstyne Pkwy, Van Alstyne
Denison City Election:
EARLY VOTING: Grayson County Sub-courthouse 101 W Woodard, Denison
ELECTION DAY: Grayson County Sub-courthouse 101 W Woodard, Denison
Parkside Baptist Church 301 N Lillis Ln, Denison
Sherman ISD Election:
EARLY VOTING: Election Administration 115 W Houston, Sherman
ELECTION DAY: Election Administration 115 W Houston, Sherman
Sherman High School Foyer 2907 W Travis, Sherman
If you have any questions, please contact the Grayson County Election Administration by visiting their website at www.bit.ly/votegrayson or by calling them at 903-893-8683.
