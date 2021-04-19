Advertisement

Early voting begins for Texas city and school elections

Grayson County Election Administration
Grayson County Election Administration
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

🔜 Early voting for 2021 City and School elections begins MONDAY, April 19th! Sample ballots are available on our website main page www.bit.ly/votegrayson

Posted by Grayson County Election Administration on Saturday, April 17, 2021

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Early voting has begun for the May 1st city and school elections in Texas.

In Grayson County early voting runs from April 19th to April 23rd from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on April 26 and April 27 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Election day is May 1st.

Early voting and election day voting centers can be found at the following locations:

Bells City & ISD Election: Bells City Hall 203 S. Broadway, Bells

Howe ISD Election: Howe Community Center 700 W. Haning, Howe

Tioga ISD Election: Fire Department Meeting Rm 601 Main, Tioga

Tom Bean City Election: Tom Bean City Hall 201 S. Britton, Tom Bean

Whitesboro City Election: Whitesboro City Hall 111 W Main, Whitesboro

Whitewright City Election: Whitewright City Hall 206 W. Grand, Whitewright

Collinsville City Election: Collinsville Community Center 117 N. Main, Collinsville

Pilot Point ISD Election: Pilot Point Senior Center 310 S. Washington, Pilot Point

Pottsboro ISD Election: Pottsboro ISD Administration 105 Cardinal Ln, Pottsboro

S&S ISD Election: Sadler Baptist Church 419 S Main, Sadler, Southmayd City Hall 4525 Elementary Dr, Southmayd

Van Alstyne City & ISD Election: Grayson College South Campus Room #SB113 1455 Van Alstyne Pkwy, Van Alstyne

Denison City Election:

EARLY VOTING: Grayson County Sub-courthouse 101 W Woodard, Denison

ELECTION DAY: Grayson County Sub-courthouse 101 W Woodard, Denison

Parkside Baptist Church 301 N Lillis Ln, Denison

Sherman ISD Election:

EARLY VOTING: Election Administration 115 W Houston, Sherman

ELECTION DAY: Election Administration 115 W Houston, Sherman

Sherman High School Foyer 2907 W Travis, Sherman

If you have any questions, please contact the Grayson County Election Administration by visiting their website at www.bit.ly/votegrayson or by calling them at 903-893-8683.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A billion-dollar development could break ground in Sherman in the next couple months.
Billion-dollar development could break ground in Sherman in the next couple months
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged with sexually abusing former student.
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged after admitting to sexual relationship with former student
Bradley Shawn Pittman is charged with four counts of second-degree murder for a crash that...
Federal murder complaint filed in deaths of 4 Durant teens in drunk driving crash
Members of the Mid-Michigan community and people from across the country making their voices...
National outrage over haircut incident at Mid-Michigan school
Inmate and trustee, Johnny Lee Hamilton III, escaped from the Atoka County Jail Sunday night.
Atoka County inmate escapes incarceration

Latest News

Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged with sexually abusing former student.
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged after admitting to sexual relationship with former student
According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, digital consent is a way to refer to...
Local advocacy centers, law enforcement reminding of importance of digital consent
Oklahoma House passes Senate Bill 2 that would ban transgender women from playing in women...
Oklahoma House passes transgender ban bill for women’s sports
Tuesday was a hard day for the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, because eight years ago on...
Fallen Deputy Chad Key remembered, 8 years later
General Eisenhower was welcomed with a parade and a city-wide barbecue in 1946.
Eisenhower Birthplace Site celebrates 75th anniversary