SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After having great success with the Lady Vikings, Grayson star Sali Kourouma is heading to Arkansas Little Rock.

Kourouma was a big part of the Lady Vikings team and she is excited about her next step.

“I signed there because they looked like a family,” Kourouma said. “I love the way they play, they play together and everything.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.