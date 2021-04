MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - One person was flown to a Denton hospital after a single vehicle crash on I-35.

The wreck happened Monday around 3:20 p.m. Police say the car rolled off of the interstate and caught fire.

The crash is being investigated and the extent of the person’s injuries have not been released.

I-35 was closed for a short time, but has since reopened.

