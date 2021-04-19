Advertisement

Protester speaks on getting punched by Louisville police officer during arrest

Denorver Garrett said he was protesting at Jefferson Square Park when he was punched in the...
Denorver Garrett said he was protesting at Jefferson Square Park when he was punched in the face by a Louisville police officer multiple times during an arrest.(Jaime Hendricks via WAVE)
By Faith King and Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Denorver Garrett, the protester punched in the face by a Louisville Metro Police officer multiple times during an arrest in Jefferson Square Park, is speaking out.

Garrett, also known as Dee, was protesting on Sunday afternoon when officers approached him. During the arrest, six officers forced him to the ground as one officer punched Garrett in his face multiple times.

The incident was caught on camera as bystanders recorded while the arrest was being made. The video was shared on Facebook by more than a thousand users.

With an eye swollen closed and a leg wrap on, Garrett shared his story Monday afternoon. Garrett said he felt like he could have lost his life during that moment.

“I could’ve been a George Floyd yesterday, I could’ve been a Daunte, but God’s grace is good,” Garrett said. “It’s the words of a Black man, that’s powerful, that they want to stop. It’s the words of a Black man that they want to stop. I don’t fear them, and I’m not gone stop protesting.”

In the video, officers told Garrett he was being arrested due to a traffic violation and was blocking traffic while protesting. Garrett was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to an arrest citation.

“The message that I had yesterday, I was talking about Rosa Parks,” Garrett said. “Rosa Parks stopped going to the back of the bus, she got off work and sat at the first seat that she found and it’s how I feel out here, I’m not going to the back of the bus no more.”

Police Chief Erika Shields responded to the video on Sunday, stating the officer that punched Garrett was now under investigation:

“Today LMPD was involved in a use of force incident at Jefferson Square Park while attempting to make an arrest. Social media video of the arrest shows an officer striking a man several times in the face, while he is on the ground. This raises serious questions and is not consistent with LMPD training.

“Our officers have to manage difficult situations every day. That’s part of our job. My expectation of officers is to handle these incidents professionally and consistent with their training, every time. I have directed a Professional Standards investigation will be opened immediately into the officer’s conduct as well as the on-scene supervisor.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A billion-dollar development could break ground in Sherman in the next couple months.
Billion-dollar development could break ground in Sherman in the next couple months
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged with sexually abusing former student.
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged after admitting to sexual relationship with former student
Bradley Shawn Pittman is charged with four counts of second-degree murder for a crash that...
Federal murder complaint filed in deaths of 4 Durant teens in drunk driving crash
Members of the Mid-Michigan community and people from across the country making their voices...
National outrage over haircut incident at Mid-Michigan school
Inmate and trustee, Johnny Lee Hamilton III, escaped from the Atoka County Jail Sunday night.
Atoka County inmate escapes incarceration

Latest News

Rare conviction renews calls for police reform
FILE - In this May 26, 2019, file photo, Simon Pagenaud, of France, leads the field through the...
Indy 500 to host 135,000 in largest sports event in pandemic
Officials say the man drove through a guardrail and fence, falling onto south Carlsbad Beach,...
Man rescued after driving SUV off cliff
This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department...
Suspect in Wisconsin tavern shooting charged with homicide
"Vaccines can save your own life, but they can also save your grandmother's life, your...
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations