Rare Late-April Cold Front, Record Cold Expected

A Freeze Warning in effect all of Texoma is in effect until 9:00 am. This morning the temperatures have fallen to record setting cold across most of Texoma.

Plan for a fast warm up with as high pressure builds in from Canada. Under sunny skies afternoon highs will reach the low 60s. Our next storm system will move into Texoma late Thursday and Friday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Friday’s showers and storms will be strong to severe at times, with a 15% slight risk of a severe storm within 25 miles of your home. The weekend looks good with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures.

Forecast:

This morning, FREEZE WARNING, clearing, low 32, N. 5-15

Wednesday, mostly sunny, high 62, NE 5-10

Thursday, mostly cloudy, 20% showers late, SE 10-20, 44/63

Friday, cloudy, 70% showers/t-storms, SSE 10-20, 52/68

Saturday, mostly sunny, N. 10-20, 53/72

Sunday, sunny, SSE 10-20, 48/78

Monday, mostly sunny, S. 15-25, 57/83

Tom Miller

Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority