Advertisement

Silo coach Billy Jack Bowen become all-time wins leader

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILO, Okla. (KXII) - Silo baseball coach Billy Jack Bowen became the all-time Oklahoma and national wins leader with a double-header sweep over Howe.

The Rebels picked up a 13-5 to win in the second game of a double-header to give Bowen win number 2,123. It’s the most wins by a high school baseball coach in Oklahoma and the nation.

“To come here and see what has happened in 20 years is mind-boggling,” Bowen said. “I’m not one of those guys to act like I knew it was going to happen, or even thought it might happen. This is so special and so neat. It’s just been a unique place and a unique run.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A billion-dollar development could break ground in Sherman in the next couple months.
Billion-dollar development could break ground in Sherman in the next couple months
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged with sexually abusing former student.
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged after admitting to sexual relationship with former student
Bradley Shawn Pittman is charged with four counts of second-degree murder for a crash that...
Federal murder complaint filed in deaths of 4 Durant teens in drunk driving crash
Members of the Mid-Michigan community and people from across the country making their voices...
National outrage over haircut incident at Mid-Michigan school
Inmate and trustee, Johnny Lee Hamilton III, escaped from the Atoka County Jail Sunday night.
Atoka County inmate escapes incarceration

Latest News

Pottsboro-Whitewright Softball Highlights
Pottsboro-Whitewright Softball Highlights
Dodd City's Dani Baccus signs with Hardin-Simmons
Dodd City standout Dani Baccus signs with Hardin-Simmons
Grayson pitchers honored
Grayson pitchers honored with weekly awards
Pottsboro-Whitewright Softball Highlights
Pottsboro-Whitewright Softball Highlights
Dodd City's Dani Baccus signs with Hardin-Simmons
Dodd City's Dani Baccus signs with Hardin-Simmons