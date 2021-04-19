Silo coach Billy Jack Bowen become all-time wins leader

SILO, Okla. (KXII) - Silo baseball coach Billy Jack Bowen became the all-time Oklahoma and national wins leader with a double-header sweep over Howe.

The Rebels picked up a 13-5 to win in the second game of a double-header to give Bowen win number 2,123. It’s the most wins by a high school baseball coach in Oklahoma and the nation.

“To come here and see what has happened in 20 years is mind-boggling,” Bowen said. “I’m not one of those guys to act like I knew it was going to happen, or even thought it might happen. This is so special and so neat. It’s just been a unique place and a unique run.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.