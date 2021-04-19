Stonewall stabbing leaves one dead, investigation ongoing

STONEWALL, Okla. (KXII) - A stabbing at Blair Park in Stonewall has led to the death of one man.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian says Jaimone Kirkland,18, was sitting in his car when he was approached by a 15-year-old boy around 5 p.m. Sunday evening.

He said a fight broke out between the two resulting in Kirkland being stabbed. His girlfriend was with him in the vehicle when it happened.

Kirkland died on the way to the hospital. No motive has been provided at this time, but the OSBI is investigating.

The 15-year-old suspect is currently being held in the Pontotoc County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.