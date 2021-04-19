Suspect sought in Ada shooting

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Ada police are asking the public’s help in obtaining information on a shooting that occured in the 3900 block of North Broadway Ave.

The shooting occurred early last Monday morning around 1:30 a.m. at a local grow.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white male with a slender build and curly light colored hair. The suspect fled south in a small, dark colored car. He was wearing sweatpants at the time.

Officers are asking the public with any information to contact Detective David Cowans at 580-436-6300, ext. 305 or Crime Stoppers at 580-332-2824.

