Advertisement

USPCA K-9 Certification training hosted by SPD

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is hosting the U-S Police Canine Association certification in town this week.

It’s where agencies across the state can bring their K-9′s to get certified, or re-certified.

Jaeger the Belgian Malinois Shepard, has been a part of Sherman Police Department’s K-9 Unit for two years.

“He’s got a pretty good sniffer, he’s found a decent amount of drugs in his short career, as well as quite a few people,” said Officer Anderson.

K-9 Officer Bregoree Anderson says his partner Jaeger is constantly learning, so he can be ready for the annual USPCA certification trial.

“Yeah, it’s honestly like having a kid- a very high maintenance toddler, he goes with me pretty much everywhere, 24/7,″ Anderson said.

It’s an annual event where the dogs undergo tests, designed to bring out their skills and senses to help officers.

“Jumping over hurdles, cat walks, things like that,” said officer Anderson. “And an article search, he was able to find some small items in a field.”

“Obviously if you’re chasing someone, and jumping fences, that (hurdles) helps them with that,” said K-9 Officer Austin Ross. “The low crawl, helps them- like if you have someone hiding in a drainage tunnel, or somethin, it’s the most common that I’ve seen- they’ll go through it with no problem because we do this on a daily basis.”

Vulp, the German Shepard mix is the newest addition to Sherman’s K-9 unit.

His trainer, officer Ross says after this week, Vulp will be ready to take on the streets.

“It’s very important, because without these certifications, they can’t work out on the streets, so this is where they come to test their skills, to make sure that they’re going to be useful dogs for us, doing police work,” said Sgt. Brett Mullen with the Sherman Police Department.

Several agencies brought in their K-9′s, from Greenville, to Texarkana.

The certification course will continue throughout the week.

If you’d like to learn more about Sherman Police Department’s K-9 Unit, click here.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A billion-dollar development could break ground in Sherman in the next couple months.
Billion-dollar development could break ground in Sherman in the next couple months
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged with sexually abusing former student.
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged after admitting to sexual relationship with former student
Bradley Shawn Pittman is charged with four counts of second-degree murder for a crash that...
Federal murder complaint filed in deaths of 4 Durant teens in drunk driving crash
Members of the Mid-Michigan community and people from across the country making their voices...
National outrage over haircut incident at Mid-Michigan school
Inmate and trustee, Johnny Lee Hamilton III, escaped from the Atoka County Jail Sunday night.
Atoka County inmate escapes incarceration

Latest News

Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged with sexually abusing former student.
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged after admitting to sexual relationship with former student
According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, digital consent is a way to refer to...
Local advocacy centers, law enforcement reminding of importance of digital consent
Oklahoma House passes Senate Bill 2 that would ban transgender women from playing in women...
Oklahoma House passes transgender ban bill for women’s sports
Tuesday was a hard day for the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, because eight years ago on...
Fallen Deputy Chad Key remembered, 8 years later
General Eisenhower was welcomed with a parade and a city-wide barbecue in 1946.
Eisenhower Birthplace Site celebrates 75th anniversary