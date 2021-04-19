USPCA K-9 Certification training hosted by SPD

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is hosting the U-S Police Canine Association certification in town this week.

It’s where agencies across the state can bring their K-9′s to get certified, or re-certified.

Jaeger the Belgian Malinois Shepard, has been a part of Sherman Police Department’s K-9 Unit for two years.

“He’s got a pretty good sniffer, he’s found a decent amount of drugs in his short career, as well as quite a few people,” said Officer Anderson.

K-9 Officer Bregoree Anderson says his partner Jaeger is constantly learning, so he can be ready for the annual USPCA certification trial.

“Yeah, it’s honestly like having a kid- a very high maintenance toddler, he goes with me pretty much everywhere, 24/7,″ Anderson said.

It’s an annual event where the dogs undergo tests, designed to bring out their skills and senses to help officers.

“Jumping over hurdles, cat walks, things like that,” said officer Anderson. “And an article search, he was able to find some small items in a field.”

“Obviously if you’re chasing someone, and jumping fences, that (hurdles) helps them with that,” said K-9 Officer Austin Ross. “The low crawl, helps them- like if you have someone hiding in a drainage tunnel, or somethin, it’s the most common that I’ve seen- they’ll go through it with no problem because we do this on a daily basis.”

Vulp, the German Shepard mix is the newest addition to Sherman’s K-9 unit.

His trainer, officer Ross says after this week, Vulp will be ready to take on the streets.

“It’s very important, because without these certifications, they can’t work out on the streets, so this is where they come to test their skills, to make sure that they’re going to be useful dogs for us, doing police work,” said Sgt. Brett Mullen with the Sherman Police Department.

Several agencies brought in their K-9′s, from Greenville, to Texarkana.

The certification course will continue throughout the week.

If you’d like to learn more about Sherman Police Department’s K-9 Unit, click here.

