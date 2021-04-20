Advertisement

Americans plan summer travel, survey says

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As vaccination rates go up along with the temperatures, Americans are ditching last year’s staycations in favor of something less pandemic.

More than two-thirds of Americans say they plan to travel for vacation this summer, according to a new survey by Trip Advisor.

Of those traveling, 74% will stay domestic, with 13% going international.

The hottest amenities following the pandemic are clean hotels with free cancellations as well as those with dine-in options.

Beach getaways are top choices. Florida and Mexico are the most popular destinations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A billion-dollar development could break ground in Sherman in the next couple months.
Billion-dollar development could break ground in Sherman in the next couple months
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged with sexually abusing former student.
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged after admitting to sexual relationship with former student
Bradley Shawn Pittman is charged with four counts of second-degree murder for a crash that...
Federal murder complaint filed in deaths of 4 Durant teens in drunk driving crash
Members of the Mid-Michigan community and people from across the country making their voices...
National outrage over haircut incident at Mid-Michigan school
Inmate and trustee, Johnny Lee Hamilton III, escaped from the Atoka County Jail Sunday night.
Atoka County inmate escapes incarceration

Latest News

Rare conviction renews calls for police reform
FILE - In this May 26, 2019, file photo, Simon Pagenaud, of France, leads the field through the...
Indy 500 to host 135,000 in largest sports event in pandemic
Officials say the man drove through a guardrail and fence, falling onto south Carlsbad Beach,...
Man rescued after driving SUV off cliff
This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department...
Suspect in Wisconsin tavern shooting charged with homicide
"Vaccines can save your own life, but they can also save your grandmother's life, your...
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations