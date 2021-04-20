Advertisement

Ardmore police chase man driving recklessly with child in car

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police responded 9 p.m. Monday to a call about a silver four door car driving recklessly.

Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry said 20-year-old Robert Schaumann was driving erratically, weaving in and out of traffic and speeding.

“Whenever the officer got in behind the vehicle, that vehicle began traveling a high rate of speed,” Henry said.

Henry said the chase started near 8th Avenue and H Street, then drove north on Commerce.

“They wound up turning onto Veterans Boulevard and out west outside of city limits to the Lone Grove area,” Henry said.

Police chased the car for about ten miles until the road reached a dead end.

Henry said speeds reached up to 120 miles an hour.

When officers found the silver car in a pasture, the driver was gone, but the car wasn’t empty.

“They did locate a four year old child in the vehicle that was abandoned,” Henry said.

Henry said the boy wasn’t hurt, and officers brought him back to the police department and returned the child to his mother.

“At this point we do have a known suspect,” Henry said. “Our investigations continue to seek charges on that subject.”

Henry said to finish the investigation, they’re looking to see if either the child or the suspect is native.

“If they are native or if the child is native, then the suspect could be charged federally for child abuse or child endangerment,” Henry said.

