Atoka County inmate escapes incarceration

Inmate and trustee, Johnny Lee Hamilton III, escaped from the Atoka County Jail Sunday night.
Inmate and trustee, Johnny Lee Hamilton III, escaped from the Atoka County Jail Sunday night.(atoka county jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Inmate and trustee, Johnny Lee Hamilton III, escaped from the Atoka County Jail Sunday night.

At approximately 10 p.m., Hamilton took trash to the dumpster outside of the jail and continued walking.

Hamilton was incarcerated on a warrant from a 2017 charge of knowingly concealing stolen property and on a felony charge out of Pushmataha County. He is now wanted for escape.

If you see this subject or know where he is located, the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office has asked that you contact them at 580-889-2221.

At approximately 10PM on 4-18-21, inmate and trustee Johnny Lee Hamilton III “Tre” went outside of the Atoka County Jail...

Posted by Atoka County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

