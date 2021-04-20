City of Denison prepares for Doc Holliday Festival this weekend

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison is preparing to celebrate a little bit of history this weekend. The pandemic may have cancelled the Doc Holliday festival last year, but they’re ready to bring the wild west back to Main Street.

“Doc Holliday spent some time in Denison, in downtown Denison of course,” said Main street director, Donna Dow.

American gunfighter, gambler and dentist Doc Holliday is recognized as part of Denison’s history.

“And so we’re just having a lot of fun with it. And people really enjoy the festival and come out for it, they love that part of our history,” said Dow.

This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. downtown Denison will transform into a wild west fest with reenactors, period style music and costume contests for the Doc Holliday Saints & Sinners Festival.

“You’ll see blacksmithing and chuck wagon cooking and things like that and the period dress is going to be really prevalent that day,” said Dow.

Dow says they had to cancel the event in 2020 for the pandemic, but they’re excited to get back to almost normal for the festival’s 5th year.

“We do have some slight differences. One thing that we are not doing this year is the parade. So we had a wagon parade and we feel like that’s a slight difference. You’ll still see wagons and be able to ride the wagons,” said Dow.

There will be available seating at reenactments so everyone can keep their distance. For those uncomfortable heading out in a crowd, the event will be broadcast on the Denison Live Facebook page.

Dow says business owners are even more excited for city festivals and events to return to normal because it helps bring in more business.

“They have a higher volume of sales on that day with more customers coming around, and so we want to support our businesses. The entire festival was designed around the businesses,” said Dow.

More information about the event can be found on the Facebook event page.

