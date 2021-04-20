Advertisement

Eisenhower Birthplace Site celebrates 75th anniversary

By Emily Tabar
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It’s been 75 years since President Dwight D. Eisenhower visited Denison for the first time as an adult.

Ike was born in Denison, but left when he was only a year old.

Then General Eisenhower was welcomed with a parade and a city-wide barbecue in 1946.

It was the first time he could see the effort and love that went into preserving the house where he was born.

Six years later in 1952 he was elected president.

“The people of Denison raised money to buy it during World War II and they invited him back. And he came on April 20, 1946, 75 years ago today. We consider that the birthday of the birthplace. And we plan to be here for another 75 years,” said John Akers, site manager for the Eisenhower Birthplace.

The birthplace site is raising money for improvements like repaving the road, renovating entrances and creating new exhibits and an Eisenhower statue plaza.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A billion-dollar development could break ground in Sherman in the next couple months.
Billion-dollar development could break ground in Sherman in the next couple months
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged with sexually abusing former student.
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged after admitting to sexual relationship with former student
Bradley Shawn Pittman is charged with four counts of second-degree murder for a crash that...
Federal murder complaint filed in deaths of 4 Durant teens in drunk driving crash
Members of the Mid-Michigan community and people from across the country making their voices...
National outrage over haircut incident at Mid-Michigan school
Inmate and trustee, Johnny Lee Hamilton III, escaped from the Atoka County Jail Sunday night.
Atoka County inmate escapes incarceration

Latest News

Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged with sexually abusing former student.
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged after admitting to sexual relationship with former student
According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, digital consent is a way to refer to...
Local advocacy centers, law enforcement reminding of importance of digital consent
Oklahoma House passes Senate Bill 2 that would ban transgender women from playing in women...
Oklahoma House passes transgender ban bill for women’s sports
Tuesday was a hard day for the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, because eight years ago on...
Fallen Deputy Chad Key remembered, 8 years later