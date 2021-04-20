Eisenhower Birthplace Site celebrates 75th anniversary

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It’s been 75 years since President Dwight D. Eisenhower visited Denison for the first time as an adult.

Ike was born in Denison, but left when he was only a year old.

Then General Eisenhower was welcomed with a parade and a city-wide barbecue in 1946.

It was the first time he could see the effort and love that went into preserving the house where he was born.

Six years later in 1952 he was elected president.

“The people of Denison raised money to buy it during World War II and they invited him back. And he came on April 20, 1946, 75 years ago today. We consider that the birthday of the birthplace. And we plan to be here for another 75 years,” said John Akers, site manager for the Eisenhower Birthplace.

The birthplace site is raising money for improvements like repaving the road, renovating entrances and creating new exhibits and an Eisenhower statue plaza.

