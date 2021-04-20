Advertisement

Fallen Deputy Chad Key remembered, 8 years later

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Tuesday was a hard day for the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, because eight years ago on April 20, a deputy was killed in the line of duty, while working the scene of a crash.

Members of the community say Deputy Chad Key’s time with the Sheriff’s Office ended too soon, but his legacy lives on.

“It is a day that we remember a great man, who gave it all for his community,” said Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt.

Deputy Chad Key was directing traffic around the scene of a crash on HWY 82, when he was hit by a drunk driver and killed.

Deputy Key leaves behind a wife, and three kids.

“He made a difference in this community,” said Brandy Fair. “I grew up in a family of law enforcement officers and I know the sacrifices the officers make as well as their families, when they go to work and what they do at their job- so this is personal for me as well.”

Fair wanted to do something for the Key family, and for the community.

“How can we make a difference locally? After meeting April (Key’s wife), we knew this was something we could do right here and help someone locally,” Fair said. “(We) created something that lasted forever in memory of Chad, and his service to the community.”

As a result, Beat the Heat 5Kwas initiated. Fair says it’s been successful for the last eight years.

“The Beat the Heat 5K donates proceeds to the Chad Key Memorial Scholarship, which is where Chad went to police academy,” Fair said.

Last year’s race was held virtually, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Fair says still they were able to raise over $7,000 for the Chad Key Memorial Scholarship.

It’s something Fair says shows just how much he meant to his community.

“There’s a piece of him always active and his scholarship helps a student pursue this career, just like he did” said Fair.

To sign up for this year’s 5K, click here.

