GRAPHIC: Suspect attempts to drown K-9 officer during chase

By WEWS Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT
MEDINA, Ohio (WEWS) - A K-9 officer in an Ohio community is doing OK after a suspect allegedly tried to drown them.

The incident has outraged deputies, who consider the suspect’s actions an attack on an officer.

“We definitely think he is a part of the department, which he is, and he’s just like any other officer,” said Capt. Kevin Ross with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

It began Friday morning after a 911 call reported a burglary at a trailer home. The sheriff’s office responded and activated their drone, which tracked the suspect, identified as Shane McCloud, to a wooded area.

The chase, which lasted for about an hour, continued to a creek, and K-9 officer Blek was deployed.

Disturbing drone video shows the moment the suspect grabbed Blek and held him under water for several seconds.

Deputies immediately came to his rescue.

“By that time, we had officers jumping in once the dog went under,” Ross said. “We had three or four officers that had jumped in the creek to save the dog.”

After Blek was let go, he appeared disoriented as he walked toward the bank.

McCloud was apprehended and arrested on multiple charges, including burglary and fleeing and eluding. He was also charged with assault for the attack on Blek.

Blek was taken to the veterinarian afterwards to be checked out. Along with a limp and some soreness, his trainer said the vet told him to watch out for possible water in Blek’s lungs.

He is reported to be doing fine and is back on the job with the sheriff’s office. His fellow officers are grateful to have him around after surviving this frightening ordeal.

“It takes a lot of bravery and a lot of heart that this K-9 has,” Ross said.

Copyright 2021 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

