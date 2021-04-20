National outrage over haircut incident at Mid-Michigan school

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Members of the Mid-Michigan community and people from across the country making their voices heard during the Mount Pleasant Public School Board Meeting on Monday.

It’s all connected to an incident where father says the staff at his bi-racial daughter’s school cut the 7-year-old’s hair without his permission.

During the meeting people throughout the nation shared their thoughts on the matter.

“I am from Long beach, California about 22,23 hundred miles away and I am deeply, deeply concerned about what’s happening,” said California Resident Felix.

“I am zooming in from Beaumont, Texas… I [saw] this through social media that was sent to me and I was appalled,” said Texas Resident Princess Chretien.

At the beginning of the meeting, the board did briefly address what happened with Hoffmeyer’s 7-year-old daughter Jurnee back in March.

“The Mount Pleasant Board of Education is aware of the allegations and recent media reports pertaining to one of its current students. Although board policy and federal law limits the district’s ability to comment on the specifics pertaining to that matter, we can assure you that the reports we have reviewed are inaccurate,” said Amy Bond, Mt. Pleasant Public Schools School Board President.

Jurnee’s father says she got three haircuts that week -- one from a student, one from an actual hairstylist and a third was from her teacher.

Christina Laster with the National Parents Union represented the Hoffmeyere family during the meeting requesting a response from the board.

“We are asking for a formal apology to the Hoffmeyer family for violating their rights and cutting journeys here without parental advisement or consent, formal consequences to the educators and staff who decided to act without parental permission guidance or consent and cut journey’s hair,” Laster said.

Many people weighed in virtually during the meeting that lasted over 4 hours.

A loud outcry from a community wanting answers.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.