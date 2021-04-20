Oklahoma House passes transgender sports ban

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Republican-led Oklahoma House has passed a bill to ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.

The House voted 73-19 for the bill Monday, mostly along party lines.

The vote sends the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, which failed to consider a similar bill earlier this session.

Oklahoma is one of more than a dozen states where lawmakers are proposing restrictions this year on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors.

Opponents raised concerns the bill could lead to the NCAA pulling some championship games from Oklahoma. The Women’s College Softball World Series is held in Oklahoma City, generating more than $20 million annually.

