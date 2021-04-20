Advertisement

Oklahoma House passes transgender sports ban

The Republican-led Oklahoma House has passed a bill to ban transgender athletes from...
The Republican-led Oklahoma House has passed a bill to ban transgender athletes from participating in women's sports.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Republican-led Oklahoma House has passed a bill to ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.

The House voted 73-19 for the bill Monday, mostly along party lines.

The vote sends the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, which failed to consider a similar bill earlier this session.

Oklahoma is one of more than a dozen states where lawmakers are proposing restrictions this year on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors.

Opponents raised concerns the bill could lead to the NCAA pulling some championship games from Oklahoma. The Women’s College Softball World Series is held in Oklahoma City, generating more than $20 million annually.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

