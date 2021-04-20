Advertisement

Design for back-up power system for the wastewater treatment plant approved by Sherman City Council

Backup power system to be designed for sherman wastewater treatment plant
Backup power system to be designed for sherman wastewater treatment plant(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman City Council approved a company to design a back-up power system for the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

The proposal was brought up during Monday night’s council meeting. City officials said the plant did not lose power during February’s winter storm, but that they wanted to be prepared in case of a future outage.

The project would provide a design for emergency backup power and provide added safety of the existing systems.

According to city documents, the project will cost around $112,000 without construction costs and the design study is expected to be completed by mid-August.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A billion-dollar development could break ground in Sherman in the next couple months.
Billion-dollar development could break ground in Sherman in the next couple months
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged with sexually abusing former student.
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged after admitting to sexual relationship with former student
Bradley Shawn Pittman is charged with four counts of second-degree murder for a crash that...
Federal murder complaint filed in deaths of 4 Durant teens in drunk driving crash
Members of the Mid-Michigan community and people from across the country making their voices...
National outrage over haircut incident at Mid-Michigan school
Inmate and trustee, Johnny Lee Hamilton III, escaped from the Atoka County Jail Sunday night.
Atoka County inmate escapes incarceration

Latest News

Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged with sexually abusing former student.
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged after admitting to sexual relationship with former student
According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, digital consent is a way to refer to...
Local advocacy centers, law enforcement reminding of importance of digital consent
Oklahoma House passes Senate Bill 2 that would ban transgender women from playing in women...
Oklahoma House passes transgender ban bill for women’s sports
Tuesday was a hard day for the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, because eight years ago on...
Fallen Deputy Chad Key remembered, 8 years later
General Eisenhower was welcomed with a parade and a city-wide barbecue in 1946.
Eisenhower Birthplace Site celebrates 75th anniversary