Design for back-up power system for the wastewater treatment plant approved by Sherman City Council

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman City Council approved a company to design a back-up power system for the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

The proposal was brought up during Monday night’s council meeting. City officials said the plant did not lose power during February’s winter storm, but that they wanted to be prepared in case of a future outage.

The project would provide a design for emergency backup power and provide added safety of the existing systems.

According to city documents, the project will cost around $112,000 without construction costs and the design study is expected to be completed by mid-August.

