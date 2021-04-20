US-70 partially closed after wreck

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A collision between two vehicles led to the closure of US-70 near Wilson Tuesday morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says that at 8 a.m. a semi-truck hauling sand collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of US-70 and 76.

Two people were taken to a local hospital, but the extent of their injuries have not been released.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway were closed for a time after the crash.

Vehicles can now travel west on the highway, but troopers are cautioning drivers to use care.

