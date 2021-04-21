Denison’s May ballot lists contested races for mayor, district 2 council

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Early voting for the May 1st election in Texas has begun and Denison has two city official positions on the ballot: district 2 council member and mayor. Get to know the candidates before you hit the polls.

James Thorne is running for district 2 council, and is a pastor in Denison. He wants to see the same growth to Main street to the rest of the city and be a voice for the community.

“I’ve been on and I’m still on the one side of the street and now I’m attempting to go to the other side of the street so I can help those where I came from,” said Thorne.

His opponent, Kevin Arrington is a firefighter paramedic and owns a family business in Denison. His roles have given him a sense of ownership to advocate for change for his community.

“As I talk to members coming in over the years they’ve always expressed concerns about what was going on in the town, wanting more transparency, wanting to see other things taken care of. If you want things to change sometimes you have to be the change,” said Arrington.

Both want to see improvement to infrastructure. Michael Courtright is running uncontested for district 1 council.

Janet Gott says her experience as mayor and on city council sets her apart from her opponents, and she hopes to continue projects she’s overseen as mayor.

“I have life experience and I have a career in management that I think contributes to my ability to collaborate and pull together a team,” said Gott.

Her opponent, Albert Gilberti has worked with homeless ministries and says his main priority is getting a homeless shelter in Denison, along with bringing back a mask mandate.

“I believe that the low income and the middle income, and the homeless of course, the disabled, should have somebody to fight for them. Then come to me,” said Gilberti.

Matt Blackshear is also running for mayor. He says he’s an average guy advocating for justice and accountability, and hopes his campaign will inspire others to run and make a difference.

“I have a lot of people in my corner that tell me the same thing everyday. They just want someone who’s not going to give them a bunch of crap, someone that’s not going to lie to them,” said Blackshear.

Sample ballots can be found here. Voting times and locations can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.