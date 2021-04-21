Advertisement

Dodd City standout Dani Baccus signs with Hardin-Simmons

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) - Dodd City basketball standout Dani Baccus is taking her talents to Hardin-Simmons.

The former A+ Athlete signed her letter of intent on Tuesday after leading Dodd City to their first state championship this season.

Baccus has been a steady hand in the back-court for the Lady Hornets.

“Immediately the coaches were welcoming and the players that I met,” Baccus said. “The fact that the place itself kind of made me feel at home was good. It wasn’t a big school and they recruited small town kids like me. They knew my background and where I came from and everybody just treated you like you were already there.”

