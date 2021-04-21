Advertisement

Grayson pitchers honored with weekly awards

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson baseball pitcher Ryan Free and softball pitcher Dylann Kaderka each earned player of the week honors after a great week on the field.

Free was named co-pitcher of the week by the NTJCAC after pitching 7 innings allowing 0 runs with five strikeouts.

Kaderka was named player of the week after getting four wins during the week. She struck out 26 batters in 22 innings. She allowed only 7 runs in the four games combined.

