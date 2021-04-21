Advertisement

Procter & Gamble raising prices on Pampers, Tampax, other products

Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices because raw materials are getting more expensive.
Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices because raw materials are getting more expensive.(Source: Procter & Gamble, KDKA)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You might have to pay more for Pampers, Luvs, Always, and Tampax products this fall.

Procter & Gamble says it’s raising prices because raw materials are getting more expensive.

The Company … has started the process of implementing price increases on its Baby Care, Feminine Care and Adult Incontinence product categories in the United States to offset a portion of the impact of rising commodity costs,” a press release said.

Starting in mid-September, P&G said it will charge retailers like Walmart, Target and Costco roughly 5% to 9% more.

Stores can then decide whether to pass along the costs to consumers.

Kimberly-Clark also said this month it will increase some of its prices, too.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A billion-dollar development could break ground in Sherman in the next couple months.
Billion-dollar development could break ground in Sherman in the next couple months
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged with sexually abusing former student.
Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged after admitting to sexual relationship with former student
Bradley Shawn Pittman is charged with four counts of second-degree murder for a crash that...
Federal murder complaint filed in deaths of 4 Durant teens in drunk driving crash
Members of the Mid-Michigan community and people from across the country making their voices...
National outrage over haircut incident at Mid-Michigan school
Inmate and trustee, Johnny Lee Hamilton III, escaped from the Atoka County Jail Sunday night.
Atoka County inmate escapes incarceration

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about a jury's verdict in the case against former...
Garland announces sweeping police probe after Floyd case verdict
Rare conviction renews calls for police reform
FILE - In this May 26, 2019, file photo, Simon Pagenaud, of France, leads the field through the...
Indy 500 to host 135,000 in largest sports event in pandemic
Officials say the man drove through a guardrail and fence, falling onto south Carlsbad Beach,...
Man rescued after driving SUV off cliff
This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department...
Suspect in Wisconsin tavern shooting charged with homicide