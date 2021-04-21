Today Clouds & Cool, Friday Severe Storms

Water vapor imagery highlights our next rainmaker, it’s now over the desert southwest. A cold front and moderate moisture return will interact with this feature to produce a high chance of thunderstorms some potentially some severe tomorrow. The National Storm Prediction Center has all of Texoma at a slight risk for severe storms on Friday. Threat types include high winds, hail and tornadoes, with hail and wind the two greatest threats, but there is some tornado potential.

Futurecast shows overcast skies with a few afternoon breaks in the clouds, there is a 20% chance of rain but very little will likely reach the ground today. Rain and then thunderstorms begin to increase by Friday morning. By noon a warm front will help to make these storms quite strong, possibly minimally severe, with heavy rain the biggest issue with morning storms.

Severe weather would occur between the warm front and the cold front in the early afternoon into the mid-evening hours. Around midnight as the cold front passes the severe weather threat ends. Lingering rain behind the front should end by sunrise Saturday. Some decent rain is expected with many areas getting an inch or more of needed rainfall.

Here’s the seven day:

Today: Mostly cloudy, 20% Showers

Friday: 70% Thunderstorms

Saturday: Decreasing clouds, windy

Sunday: Sunny skies, windy

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy

Tuesday: 60% Thunderstorms, windy

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds, windy

Tom Hale

Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority