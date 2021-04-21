Whitewright native, ex-Tomball ISD teacher charged after admitting to sexual relationship with former student

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A former Tomball ISD teacher and Whitewright native was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and booked into the Harris County Jail Saturday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Marka Bodine first began a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy at the school back in 2018. The sheriff’s office says in addition to having sex with the boy over a two-and-a-half year period Bodine also sent him hundreds of sexually explicit photographs and videos.

“You know who they are and you hope it’s not true,” said Kaye Smith-Greenwood, who said she’s known the Bodine family all her life. “I feel sorry for the child and I feel sorry for Marka and her whole family.”

Marka’s father, Bart Bodine, is a current member of the Whitewright City Council and was a teacher in the community before he retired.

Sandra Shaw said she too has known the Bodine family all her life and event went to church with Marka’s grandparents, and Bart Bodine.

“I had never heard anything bad about her. No problems to her parents and just a good person,” Shaw said. “It’s just very sad that she’s done this. I can’t imagine why any adult would want to do something like that to a 12, 13 year-old child.”

Bodine was released from the Harris County Jail after posting $100 thousand bond.

“I know that her parents never dreamed that she’d do something like this,” Shaw said. “If her grandparents were still alive it would have totally broken their hearts.”

Bodine, who worked at Tomball ISD since 2015, is also being ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device.

“Everything we do is by choice and somewhere or another she made a bad choice,” said Gene Shaw, who said he was “very close” to Bodine’s grandparents, Joe and Betty. “I hate that things like that go on today.”

