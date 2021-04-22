Ardmore murder case picked up to be prosecuted by federal government

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Thursday afternoon the family of an Ardmore girl stabbed to death ten years ago sat in court again for an evidentiary hearing for the man convicted in her death.

41-year-old Keith Titsworth is currently serving life without parole he plead guilty to stabbing Ardmore teenager Madison Nelson to death.

He appealed under the recent U-S Supreme court “McGirt” decision.

But because of a forty five day stay granted for a separate case, nothing happened.

However, the state of Oklahoma has not dropped his case yet, and won’t do so until at least May.

During that time the state Attorney General is asking for the Supreme Court for clarification on the McGirt ruling, with another case called Bosse.

Carter County District Attorney Craig Ladd said that stay means nothing could be ruled on at Titsworth’s hearing on Thursday.

“At the time being, for the next 45 days at least, there is a stay when it comes to Bosse,” Ladd said. “So its not really the law of the land at this point, with that stay in place. Therefore, the judge couldn’t make a ruling today. because those motions were all based upon Bosse.”

Even though Oklahoma has not dropped Titsworth’s case yet, it has already been picked up by the federal courts.

