Caddo’s Robison signs with Murray State

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - Caddo basketball standout Karlee Robison signed her letter of intent to play at Murray State College.

Robison has been a force for the Lady Bruins and she is excited about what’s next.

“I wanted to go somewhere close to home so I can be closer to my family and friends,” Robison said. “Murray being so close and just getting into the dorm up there, waking up in the morning, being right there next to the gym, is a big factor on why I went there.”

