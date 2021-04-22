Advertisement

Carter County health department gets a mobile health care unit

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Thursday morning the Carter County Health Department announced they received a mobile vaccine distribution unit.

Each public health district in the state will get one soon, and Oklahoma Health Commissioner Lance Frye said the mobile unites won’t just distribute vaccines but also help with wellness checks and telehealth medicine.

Frye said the mobile units were designed to bring more healthcare to rural parts of the state.

“We’re trying to really look at rural health in a different way in Oklahoma, and really focus on it and get access to healthcare for people who would have to drive long ways, and may not necessarily have the ability to do that,” Frye said.

The health department held a walk in vaccine clinic Thursday at the Ardmore Convention Center, but if you missed it, you can sign up for an appointment on the health department website.

